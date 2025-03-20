Mic'd Up: Mascherano vs. Deila: Inter Miami & Atlanta United Collide Again!
March 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Power Cam presented by POWERADE takes you inside the action as Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano and Atlanta United's Ronny Deila get mic'd up. Experience the intensity from sideline strategy to raw reactions-as these two coaches lead their teams in a must-watch rematch!
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 20, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC in Afternoon Match at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Face CF Montréal at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Michael Adedokun Loaned to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Chief Financial Officer Tom Riley Steps Down Following Distinguished Career - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC and Community Blood Center to Host Blood Drive - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
- Keys to the Match - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn 2-1 Victory over El Salvador National Team - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Picault Strikes Late to Secure Inter Miami CF Victory at Atlanta United
- Guatemala Edges Honduras 2-1 in Intense Friendly at Chase Stadium