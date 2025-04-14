Mic'd Up: CFL QB Prospects at Work: CFL Combine
April 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Get an inside listen as CFL quarterback prospects are wired for sound at the CFL Combine! Go beyond the drills and hear how future CFL QBs communicate, compete, and lead on the field. From calling plays to encouraging teammates, this mic'd up session gives you a front-row seat to the voices of the next generation.
