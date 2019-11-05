Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Returns to Sahlen Field May 31, 2020

BUFFALO, NY - The 2nd Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game presented by West Herr Automotive Group supporting the IMagINe for Youth Foundation will be held at the home of the Buffalo Bisons at 1:00pm on Sunday, May 31st. Tickets are on sale now! 2017 Pro Bowl player Micah Hyde will be joined by his Buffalo Bills teammates, coaches, Buffalo legends and celebrities as they battle it out on the diamond for charity.

Last year's game featured over 35 different Buffalo Bills players including Josh Allen, Patrick DiMarco, Dion Dawkins, Jerry Hughes, Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Poyer, Tre'Davious White and Matt Barkley. Also, in attendance supporting Micah and the team was Coach Sean McDermott, Bills legends Fred Jackson and Eric Wood and Buffalo Bills mascot, Billy Buffalo. Returning to the game this year is West Herr Automotive Group, now the presenting sponsor of the game. AXA Advisors Empire Branch will also return as a community sponsor in a larger role.

Recap from 2019: http://bit.ly/2PEPpfi

"Growing up, I was fortunate to be heavily involved in sports. Though I was given the opportunity to do so, I witnessed the obstacles my family had to face in order to provide opportunities, not only for myself, but my siblings as well. With all of these activities came costs that were not easy for my mother to attain. I can remember being responsible for insurance and participation fees, travel costs along with purchasing the equipment needed. If it were not for my mom doing all that she could do, along with a support system that we were able to fall back on, I would not be where I am today. I know there are many kids that face similar circumstances, but unfortunately, they do not have a support system to depend on. That's why the IMagINe for Youth Foundation is here to give children the support they need in order to participate.

Looking back, being involved in athletics was more than Xs and Os. I learned to take the good with the bad, the bad with the good, and playing with countless personalities taught me how to coexist and be a team player. These are fundamentals that stuck with me. I believe sports is a gateway to learning how to be successful in the real world. I strongly believe that every child deserves the same opportunity to learn and experience those successes.

Please join me in making a difference. I'M IN. Are you?" - Micah Hyde

Tickets for the softball game are just $10 or $23 - Micah Hyde's jersey number. A very limited number of tickets are available for $85 for the best seats in the house that include a Micah Hyde autographed Buffalo Bills football. Tickets can be purchased through the Buffalo Bisons online at Bisons.com.

If you are interested in group tickets, suites or sponsorship donation opportunities, please contact Carley Sanfilippo at Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600 or csanfilippo@lammisports.com.

For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.

