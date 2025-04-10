Miami's Comeback, LAFC's Collapse, Vancouver Shocks Liga MX's Pumas: Champions Cup Breakdown

April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Miami pulls off the comeback over LAFC, and Vancouver Whitecaps stun Pumas in Mexico. What a wild night in the CONCACAF Champions Cup - we break it all down!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.