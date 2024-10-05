Miami FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Bertin Jacquesson scored a hat trick and Edward Kizza also found the net as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earned a 4-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis - Oakland Roots
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC - Oakland Roots
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.