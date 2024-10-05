Miami FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Bertin Jacquesson scored a hat trick and Edward Kizza also found the net as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC earned a 4-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to keep their postseason hopes alive.

