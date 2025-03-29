Miami FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights
March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Luiz Fernando scored the only goal as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, giving the visitors their third consecutive win as the Brazilian scored his first goal in the club's colors.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 29, 2025
- San Antonio FC Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Over Lexington SC - San Antonio FC
- Hounds Blank Birmingham for 2nd Straight Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hounds Blank Birmingham, Win 2nd Straight - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Indy Eleven Falls In Home Opener, 3-2 - Indy Eleven
- Legion FC Unable to Break Down Pittsburgh in Loss - Birmingham Legion FC
- North Carolina FC Edges Charleston Battery, 2-1 - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks Earn Three Points on the Road against Indy Eleven - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Surges to Top of the Table with Win over Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
- Loudoun United FC Scores 2-0 Win over Rhode Island FC - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
- Late Goal Downs Hartford 2-1 - Hartford Athletic
- Late Goal from Wahab Ackwei Gives El Paso Locomotive FC Three Points in Hartford - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs New Mexico United - Miami FC
- Missed Penalty Looms Large in Miami FC Defeat to Tampa Bay 1-2 - Miami FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Forward Hugo Mbongue on Loan from Toronto FC - Lexington Sporting Club
- Game Day: Loucity vs. Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Miami FC Stories
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs New Mexico United
- Missed Penalty Looms Large in Miami FC Defeat to Tampa Bay 1-2
- Johnny Damon Brings Championship-Level Hydration to Miami FC with A-GAME
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Miami FC Signs Defensive Midfielder Nacho Jiménez