Miami FC vs. New Mexico United - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Luiz Fernando scored the only goal as New Mexico United took a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, giving the visitors their third consecutive win as the Brazilian scored his first goal in the club's colors.

