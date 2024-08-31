Miami FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Frank Lopez scored the 50th regular season goal of his career in the USL Championship as Miami FC took a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Pitbull Stadium to end a 17-game winless streak for the hosts.

