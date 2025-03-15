Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video
Jack Blake and Aodhan Quinn each scored inside the opening 20 minutes as Indy Eleven claimed a 3-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night, earning the Boys in Blue all three points in their opening game of the 2025 USL Championship season.
Check out the Miami FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 15, 2025
- Riverhounds Come up Short in San Antonio - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 to Charleston Battery in 2025 USL Championship Opener - Rhode Island FC
- Indy Eleven Wins Opener 3-1 - Indy Eleven
- Loudoun United Football Club Tops North Carolina FC, 2-1 - Loudoun United FC
- North Carolina FC Edged by Loudoun United FC - North Carolina FC
- Switchbacks Fight Tough Battle Against Detroit City FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Back at Home, Legion FC Seeks Response against Tough Foe - Birmingham Legion FC
- Detroit City FC Faces off against Defending USL Championship Title Winners this Evening in Colorado Springs - Detroit City FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels to Birmingham - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.