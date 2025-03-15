Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jack Blake and Aodhan Quinn each scored inside the opening 20 minutes as Indy Eleven claimed a 3-1 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium on Saturday night, earning the Boys in Blue all three points in their opening game of the 2025 USL Championship season.

