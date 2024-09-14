Sports stats



Miami FC

Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Mamadou Dieng scored a pair of goals while Joe Farrell also found the net as Hartford Athletic took a 3-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to run their undefeated streak to six games.
