Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Mamadou Dieng scored a pair of goals while Joe Farrell also found the net as Hartford Athletic took a 3-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium to run their undefeated streak to six games.

