Miami & Orlando Handball Calls That Changed the Playoff Picture!
October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe is back for one final regular season episode of Instant Replay as he discusses the most controversial plays from the weekend.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 22, 2024
- Providence Park Set to Host All-Star Rugby Tournament Celebrating Olympic Medalists - Portland Timbers
- Citi Field to Host Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Home Match - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC End of Season Roster Decisions Announced - St. Louis City SC
- Verizon Named Official Wireless Partner of New York City FC - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 38
- Messi, Suárez, and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Schedule for Round One of Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Announced
- FIFA Announces Inter Miami CF as Host Member Association Club for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Following 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield Success
- Inter Miami CF Sets New Single-Season MLS Points Record with 6-2 Win Over New England Revolution