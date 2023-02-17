MGM Park Set to Host High School Tournament on Saturday

BILOXI, MS - For a second straight year, Greene County high school will stage a tournament at MGM Park on Saturday, February 18 that features some of the best baseball programs in the area.

The day begins with Resurrection matching up with Hattiesburg at 10 am. Petal then faces off against Sumrall at 1 pm, and the day concludes with Greene County squaring off with Oak Grove at 4 pm.

Tickets for the tournament are $10 and will be available for purchase at the northeast gate to MGM Park on the day of the games. One ticket will grant entry to all three games for the day. The MGM Park concessions stands will be open with a limited menu through the contests. Gates will open at 9:30 am, 30 minutes prior to the start of Resurrection vs. Hattiesburg.

"We had a great experience last year and the kids love playing there," said Greene County head coach Nick Chatham. "To them, it's one of the highlights of their season. We've got two defending state champions coming and three teams that made it to the third round of the playoffs, so we've got some really top tier teams in this tournament. If people want to come out and see some high-quality teams, this is the place to be."

The Krewe of Neptune Night Parade is scheduled for February 18 at 5:30 pm and will pass near the northeast corner of the ballpark at the intersection of Howard and Caillavet. Fans attending the 4 pm game between Greene County and Oak Grove are encouraged to arrive early and to park either at the ballpark or across Beach Boulevard at the Beau Rivage. The parade route can be found here and parking around MGM Park can be found here.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

