Meyer Blasts Tully Monsters Past Herd 8-3

August 6, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





In Thursday night's showcase between the Tully Monsters and NERDSHerd, it was a battle between two teams coming off two very different weeks. The Tully Monsters came in looking to win their third straight game, after winning three of their last five games. The NERDS Herd looked to stop spiraling downward after losing four of their last five. The main difference in tonight's game was simply having more baserunners.

After a one, two, three top half of the inning, the Herd carried that early momentum to the plate. Hayden Cantrelle walked with one out and stole second base. Brylie Ware executed the hit-and-run to perfection with a single to right field. The Herd had the early 1-0 lead, but not for long.

The Tully Monsters started off the 2nd inning with three consecutive singles. With bases loaded, the designated hitter Nick Meyer hit a grand slam for his first homerun of the season. Two grand slams have been hit in the City of Champions Cup, both by the Tully Monsters. The Tully Monsters put up a four spot in the second inning, along with five hits to regain the lead 4-1.

The Herd answered in the bottom half of the inning with another run. Quintin Alexander recorded his first RBI of the season with a single into center field. Ashton Creel scored the second run of the game for the Herd, and cut the deficit to 4-2.

In the top of the 4th, a pitching change for the Herd ended with another Tully Monsters' run. A lead off hit-by-pitch and stolen base put a runner in scoring position. Caleb Ricca took care of the rest with a fly to just deep enough to left field to score the runner from third. After a scoreless bottom half for the Herd, the Tully Monsters lead grew to 5-2.

Of course with runners in scoring position, Nick Meyer got the job done again in the 5th inning. Meyer hit a single up the middle for his second hit of the night. The Tully Monster led 6-2, behind Meyer's five RBIs. The Herd answered back again in the bottom half of the inning courtesy of another hit-and-run. Cantrelle sent a fastball back up the middle to score Terrance Doston.

The Tully Monsters continued their offensive dominance with a run in their third consecutive inning. A lead off walk from Robbie Kellerman and a double from Caleb Ricca put runners in scoring position. Philip Caulfield got his first hit of the night and RBI with a single to center field. Three batters later, Luke Mangieri hit a ground ball that scored a run. The Tully Monsters left the bases loaded but scored twice to make it 8-3.

There was a chance for the Herd to erase most of their deficit in the bottom of the 6th with bases loaded, but couldn't scratch a run across. After that inning, there were no more opportunities to score as the Herd went hitless for the final three innings.

The next City of Champions Cup game is tomorrow night between the Tully Monsters and the Joliet Slammers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. To purchase your tickets for the game, click here, or call our box office at 815-722-2287

Box Score Recap:

Tully Monsters - 8 runs, 10 hits, 1 error, 9 runners left on base

NERDS Herd - 3 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 9 runners left on base

WP - Taylor Bloye

LP - Pete Hamot

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Nick Meyer - 3/5, 3B, HR, 5 RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2020

Meyer Blasts Tully Monsters Past Herd 8-3 - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.