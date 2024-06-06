Mexican Star Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano Becomes San Diego FC's First Ever Designated Player Ã°ÂÂÂ²Ã°ÂÂÂ½
June 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC have acquired Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, completing a marquee signing before their 2025 MLS expansion season.
Lozano becomes the club's first-ever Designated Player, arriving from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.
The winger, who formally joins San Diego on Jan. 1, is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with two option years. He will remain at PSV Eindhoven for the remainder of 2024.
