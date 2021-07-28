Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Wednesday
July 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark was postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will make up the game as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5:05 p.m.
