Mets, Tortugas Postponed on Wednesday

July 28, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release


DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark was postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will make up the game as a part of a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5:05 p.m.

