Mets to Host Food Drive at Clover Park on Saturday

The Mets Foundation donated $15,000 to the Treasure Coast Food Bank to purchase food for the distribution of 500 meals to local families in need at Clover Park. Families will receive a box of non-perishable food, a box of meals-ready-to-eat, apples, produce, frozen protein, toilet paper and goodie bags from the Mets and GIVE, the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

WHO: The Mets Foundation and the Treasure Coast Food Bank

Local dignitaries

WHERE: Clover Park parking lot, Port St. Lucie, FL

WHEN: Saturday, February 13th

8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

