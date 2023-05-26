Mets, Threshers Postponed on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Due to persistent inclement weather, Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Clearwater Threshers at Clover Park has been postponed.

Friday's game is technically a continuation of Thursday's suspended game. The game is 0-0 in the bottom of the first inning. It will be resumed on Saturday at 4 p.m. and played through nine innings. Upon completion, the teams will take a 30 minute break before playing a seven-inning contest.

The series will conclude on Sunday with a single nine-inning game starting at 12:10 p.m. as scheduled.

One game in the series will be lost to the schedule and not made up.

Saturday is School's Out Night. All K-12 students can get a free ticket at the Chamber of Commerce table in front of the main gate. The Mets will wear special jerseys with proceeds going to help purchase book vending machines to provide free books for kids. The jerseys will be up for auction at stluciemets.com/auction.

There will be a fireworks show immediately following game 2 on Saturday.

Veterans and active military members can purchase tickets at the box office for $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

