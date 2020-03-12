Mets Spring Training Facility Closed to Fans Until Further Notice

March 12, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the remainder of spring training has been cancelled and the start of the regular season has been delayed.

As a result, the following protocols will go into effect immediately at Clover Park:

- The facility, including practice fields, is closed to fans until further notice.

- Fans with tickets to the six cancelled home games will be refunded for the face value of their ticket. See the refund process located below and on www.stluciemets.com.

- Minor League Baseball announced a delay to the start of its season, meaning the St. Lucie Mets season will not begin on April 9th as originally scheduled.

Please continue to visit www.stluciemets.com and follow our social media outlets in the coming days and weeks for further updates.

