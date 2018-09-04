Mets' Romero, Blue Jays' Perez Named August 27 - September 3 Players of the Week

September 4, 2018 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release





REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - Kingsport Mets' outfielder Yoel Romero and Bluefield Blue Jays pitcher Nathanael Perez have been named Appalachian League Players of the Week for August 27- September 3, as announced by Minor League Baseball Tuesday.

Romero is the second Kingsport outfielder to earn the recognition in as many weeks, joining teammate Jarred Kelenic, last week's honoree. Romero posted a .533/.563/.933 slash line in three games for the Mets over the last week, going 8-for-15 with three doubles, one home run, three RBI, and five runs scored. The 20 year old from Caracas, Venezuela ended the 2018 campaign with a .265 average over 53 games played. The New York Mets signed Romero to a minor league contract on July 2, 2014.

Perez earned Pitcher of the Week honors after striking out seven in a hitless, shutout performance on August 27 at Burlington. Perez pitched five innings en route to a no decision in the Blue Jays' 1-0 loss to the Royals. He ended the 2018 season with a 3-1 record and 4.47 ERA in 12 games started. Perez, 20, was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays to a minor league contract on July 11, 2016.

The Appalachian League Championship series between the Princeton Rays and Elizabethton Twins begins tonight with a 7pm first pitch in Princeton, W.Va. The best-of-three series will move to Elizabethton tomorrow for game two, with game three scheduled for Thursday, if necessary.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from September 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.