Mets Rally Back, Spoil Daytona's Home Opener 4-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After trailing 1-0 through six innings, the St. Lucie Mets rallied back to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 4-2 on Tuesday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Cole Kleszcz hit a clutch two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to put the Mets ahead 2-1. Daytona was able to answer back and tie the game on a RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh.

A hit and an error gave the lead right back to the Mets in the top of the eighth. Francisco Alvarez singled into right field to move Shervyen Newton over to third base. Newton was able to scramble home for the lead when outfielder Austin Hendrick bobbled the ball.

Kleszcz drew a two-out walk in the top of the ninth and was driven in on a hit by Newton for a key insurance run.

Reyson Santos pitched a breezy ninth inning for his second save.

Cam Opp only gave up one unearned run over 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. He was credited with the win.

Colby Morris snuffed out a potential rally in the bottom of the eighth when he recorded a strikeout and induced an inning-ending double play.

Alvarez went 3 for 4 and caught two base runners stealing. He upped his batting average to .571.

The Mets (5-2) and Tortugas (4-3) play the second game of their series on Wednesday. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

