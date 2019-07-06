Mets Pull Away from Tortugas, 6-1

July 6, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets made it three straight wins over the Daytona Tortugas with a 6-1 victory on Saturday night at First Data Field.

The Mets scored runs in five consecutive innings from the fourth through the eighth to pull away. They pounded out 12 hits.

Due to threatening weather at the start of the game, the Mets used reliever Yeizo Campos as an opener. Campos pitched the first two innings and did not give up a run.

Regularly scheduled starter Tony Dibrell took over in the third inning and got his team-high seventh win. He held Daytona to one run and four hits over 4.2 innings. Dibrell struck out six and walked just one.

The Mets offense used great situational hitting to tie the game and take the lead. Their first four runs came on two grounds outs and two sacrifice flies. Mitch Ghelfi's sac fly brought home Jacob Zanon in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1.

Nick Meyer beat out a potential inning-ending double play in the fifth inning. The grounder scored Cody Bohanek for a 2-1 lead.

Marcel Renteria entered the game with the bases loaded and the Mets leading 3-1 in the seventh. He got Jonathan India to fly out to end the threat. Renteria pitched scoreless ball the remainder of the game to get his third save of the season and second save in three days.

Matt Winaker provided the final run of the night with a RBI single in the eighth.

Zanon, Bohanek, Winaker and Meyer had two hits apiece.

The Mets (12-7, 44-41) and Tortugas (7-12, 42-42) conclude their series at First Data Field on Sunday at noon. The Mets are going for the four-game sweep.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.