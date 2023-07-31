Mets Promote Top Pitching Prospect Blade Tidwell to Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Tuesday that RHP Blade Tidwell has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. He is expected to start on Wednesday in his Double-A debut against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium at 6:35 PM.

Tidwell, who ranks as the Mets top pitching prospect and the organization's No. 6 prospect overall by MLB Pipeline, was 8-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 starts this year at High-A Brooklyn. Tidwell was drafted by the Mets in the second round (52nd overall pick) of the 2022 draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The 22-year-old is in his first full season of professional baseball after starting four games with Low-A St. Lucie last year. Tidwell has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last 12 starts, and in 14 of 17 games this season. Tidwell also struck out a career-high 11 batters in back-to-back starts on June 23 against Hudson Valley and on June 30 versus Jersey Shore, as well as striking out 10 batters on two other occasions. The Columbia, Tennessee native holds a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 112-to-46.

Tidwell held hitters to the lowest opponent batting average in the South Atlantic League (.190), earned the second most wins (8), and carried the third lowest ERA (3.09).

During his final year with the Volunteers, Tidwell was named to the NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team. He was also named to the 2021 SEC All-Freshman Team and earned Freshman All-American Honors from Perfect Game and D1Baseball.

