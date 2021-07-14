Mets Pitcher Carlos Carrasco to Start for Cyclones on Thursday

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco will begin his Minor League Rehabilitation Assignment on Thursday with the Brooklyn Cyclones - High-A Affiliate of the Mets. The 34-year-old righthander is expected to throw 2.0 innings in what will be his first game action of the 2021 season. Game time is 7:00 PM when the Cyclones take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Carrasco was acquired by the New York Mets, along with Francisco Lindor, from the Cleveland Indians on January 7, 2021. The 6-4, 225-pound hurler is 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA over his 11 Major League Seasons. He injured his hamstring in mid-March and has not pitched in a game since Spring Training.

