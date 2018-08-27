Mets' Kelenic, Rays' Sanchez Named August 20-26 Players of the Week

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - Kingsport Mets' outfielder Jarred Kelenic and Princeton Rays' pitcher Rodolfo Sanchez have been named Appalachian League Players of the Week for August 20-26, as announced by Minor League Baseball Monday.

Kelenic earned Player of the Week honors after batting .579 over six games from August 20-26 for Kingsport, going 11-for-19 and recording multi-hit games in each contest. He tallied at least one RBI in all six games, totaling 10 runs batted for the week, plus six runs scored and two home runs. Kelenic is currently on an eight-game hitting streak and seven-game RBI streak. The New York Mets drafted Kelenic, 19, in the first round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Sanchez pitched five hitless innings in his Princeton Rays debut on August 24 en route to winning Pitcher of the Week honors. The 18-year old righty was promoted from the GCL prior to the Rays' game against Danville and struck out seven while walking just one. Sanchez began the 2018 campaign in the DSL before played 10 games in the GCL prior to his reassignment to Princeton. He was signed to a minor league contract by the Tampa Bay Rays on July 2, 2016.

