Mets Job Fair Coming January 13th

January 4, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets will host their annual Job Fair for New York Mets spring training and the St. Lucie Mets season on Friday, January 13th at Clover Park.

The Job Fair, which features several game day positions, will run from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. in the conference room just to the left of the Box Office. Positions of need are security for open workouts and stadium, gate checkers and more.

Aramark, which runs concessions and merchandise, will host a separate job fair this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its office inside of Gate B.

For more information email info@stluciemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 4, 2023

Mets Job Fair Coming January 13th - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.