Mets Host Hammerheads for 3 Days out of All Star Break

July 13, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return out of the All Star break to host the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami affiliate) from Friday-Sunday at Clover Park.

Action on Friday begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Mets and Hammerheads resume their suspended seven-inning game from June 25th. The game will pick up with Jupiter leading 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The Mets are batting with runners on first and second. There is one out.

Upon completion of the suspended game, the teams will break for 30 minutes before playing another seven-inning game.

Highlighting the home stand is Christmas in July on Saturday with postgame fireworks.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.).

Here is a list of the promotions at Clover Park for the three-day series:

Friday - 4:30 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Christmas in July: The Mets will special ugly Christmas sweater jerseys that will be worn and auctioned off to benefit SLCFD Christmas 4 Kids. Get a FREE ticket by bringing a toy donation to benefit the WPSL Christmas Kids. Santa will be on site entertaining fans. Fans can bid on the Christmas jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction. Jersey auction runs July 13th-19th.

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 13, 2023

Mets Host Hammerheads for 3 Days out of All Star Break - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.