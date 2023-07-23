Mets Hold on for Wild 12-10 Win vs. Palm Beach

July 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied to beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 12-10 in a wild affair at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets trailed 3-0 through the first five innings and only had one hit. They scored 12 runs on nine hits over the final four innings. St. Lucie scored six runs in the top of the sixth to take a 6-3 lead and match their highest scoring inning of the season.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and two more in the bottom of the ninth but could not complete a massive comeback like they did on Saturday.

Mets second baseman Jefrey De Los Santos tied the game 3-3 with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning off starter Jose Davila. Jack Lynch came on in relief and threw a wild pitch that allowed Carlos Dominguez to score the go-ahead run. Kevin Villavicencio then knocked a two-run single to make it 6-3.

Jacob Reimer hit a ball off the top of the wall in left field in the seventh inning. The call was overturned from a double to a two-run homer that increased the Mets lead to 8-3.

Reimer added a sac fly in the eighth and Dominguez followed with a RBI single to build a 10-4 lead.

The Cardinals scored four eighth against reliever Ramon Henriquez. With the Mets clinging to a 10-8 lead, Luis A. Rodriguez got Chris Rotondo to hit into an inning-ending double play with runners on first and second to escape the jam.

Yeral Martinez clobbered a key two-run insurance home run off the batter's eye in the top of the ninth to push the Mets lead to 12-8.

The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the inning on a Joshua Baez RBI double and a sac fly by Brayden Jobert. Elliot Johnstone then retired Tre Richardson as the tying run on a ground out to end the game.

Mets starter Javier Atencio, who entered the game with a 0-8 record, got his first win. He held the Cardinals to three runs over 5.0 innings. He induced three double plays.

Davila took the loss. He was charged with five runs on five hits over 5.2 innings.

Johnstone recorded the final two outs for his fourth save.

Reimer went 2 for 2 and reached base four times. He drove in three runs. The homer was his sixth.

Jett Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, single and a walk in consecutive innings.

Villavicencio went 1 for 4 with a single, walk and four stolen bases.

The Mets (32-57, 8-16) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a six-game home series vs. the Bradenton Marauders. First pitch on Tuesday at Clover Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.