Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Wednesday

April 12, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads was postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests.

Thursday's single nine-inning game will be played as scheduled. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

