Mets Game vs. Palm Beach Suspended on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - At long last the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals began their series at Clover Park, only to be thwarted by more bad weather just 20 minutes into game 1 of Friday's doubleheader.

Friday's game 1 was suspended by rain and unplayable field conditions in the bottom of the first inning with the Mets leading 4-0. The game will resume Saturday at 4 p.m. and be played through seven innings. Another seven-inning game will follow 30 minutes later.

A postgame fireworks show will light up the Treasure Coast sky after the long night of baseball Saturday.

The series between the teams will conclude with a single nine-inning game on Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

The series was slated to begin on Tuesday, but inclement weather that evening, Wednesday and Thursday delayed the start of the series until Friday. When play finally began the Mets came out on fire.

Rowdey Jordan, the Mets' 11th round draft pick last month from Mississippi State, led off the bottom of the first inning and singled on his first career professional swing. Two pitches later Alex Ramirez ripped a two-run homer off Cardinals starter Dionys Rodriguez for a 2-0 lead. It was Ramirez's fourth homer of the season and he has now homered in back-to-back games.

Kevin Kendall, the Mets' seventh round draft pick last month from UCLA, hit a two-run single later in the inning in his first professional at-bat to increase the lead to 4-0.

One batter later the game went into a delay when Omar De Los Santos fouled off a pitch to make it a 3-2 count.

Junior Santos started for the Mets and navigated a scoreless first inning after pitching around a two-out error and walk.

