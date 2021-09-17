Mets Game against Jupiter Suspended on Friday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2021) - Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads was suspended after the first inning due to rain and unplayable field conditions. The Mets lead 2-0.

The contest will resume on Saturday at 3 p.m. and will be played through nine innings. The teams will take a 30 minute break then play a seven-inning game to get the series back on track.

Jeremy Vasquez hit a RBI double and Brandon McIlwain ripped a RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning to provide the Mets the 2-0 advantage.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can use those tickets for games on Saturday or Sunday.

Saturday is Bark in the Park! Bring your dog to the game. Dog tickets are $2 with proceeds going to the Amazin' Mets Foundation. All dog owners receive a collapsible bowl courtesy of Delta.

