Mets, Flying Tigers Postponed on Wednesday
July 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release
LAKELAND, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
