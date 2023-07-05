NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Mets, Flying Tigers Postponed on Wednesday

July 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release


LAKELAND, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Lakeland Flying Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday. Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

