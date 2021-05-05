Mets Fall to Hammerheads 6-5 in 10 Innings

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads clipped the St. Lucie Mets 6-5 in 10 innings at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Troy Johnston lifted a sac fly in the top of the 10th to bring home free runner Dalvy Rosario for the go-ahead run. Rosario had advanced from second to third base on a wild pitch.

The Mets had their chance to respond in the bottom of the 10th but Hammerheads reliever Justin Sterner struck out three batters, including Jose Peroza to end the game with runners on second and third.

The Mets took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning and held a 4-2 advantage in the eighth inning when the game turned wild. Jupiter tied the game 4-4 when Johnston scored from third on a double play attempt that ended in a throwing error to first base. The Hammerheads went ahead 5-4 later in the eighth when reliever Dan Goggin's pickoff throw to first base skipped away and Ynmanol Marinez scored from third.

The Mets tied the game 5-5 in the home eighth. Tanner Murphy led off the inning with a double and went to third on an error. He later scored on a wild pitch by Edison Suriel. The Mets had the go-ahead run on third base with one out but a strikeout and ground out got Suriel out of trouble.

Overall, the Mets went 1 for 18 with runners in scoring position. The Hammerheads went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. The teams still managed to combine for 11 runs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong reached base five times for St. Lucie. He drew four walks and was hit by a pitch.

Murphy went 2 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in his season debut.

The Mets (1-1) and Hammerheads (1-1) meet again on Thursday. It's Dollar Night at Clover Park with $1 hot dogs, $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bud Light) and $1 popcorn. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

