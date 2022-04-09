Mets, Dominguez Down Tortugas, Spoil Petty Debut, 7-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - RHP Chase Petty was impressive in his Reds' organizational debut, striking out three batters over 4.0 innings for the Tortugas. However, LF Carlos Dominguez's five-RBI performance, including a grand slam, for St. Lucie spoiled the evening, as the Mets surged past Daytona, 7-2, in front of 1,681 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night.

Petty navigated early trouble beautifully, stranding a pair of runners and holding the Mets' 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the first two frames. After working a perfect third inning, St. Lucie (2-0) finally broke through against the 19-year-old with a bit of luck in the fourth.

On the first pitch of the frame, 3B Justin Guerrera (2-4, R, 2B, RBI, SO) lifted a high fly ball into center field. While it appeared the ball would be caught, it was lost in the twilight sky on the way down. The leather bounced off the turf and Guerrera chugged safely into second with a double. After a wild pitch advanced the runner to third, DH José Rivera (1-4, R, RBI, BB, 3 SO) poked a single to right to put the Mets ahead 1-0.

An inning later, St. Lucie continued to tack on. Dominguez (2-3, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI, BB, SO) worked a one-out walk and promptly stole second. Following a hit-by-pitch of CF Alex Ramirez (1-4) and a pop out to first, Guerrera ripped another base-hit to center. Dominguez scored, while Ramirez was thrown out trying to advance to third, extended the lead to 2-0.

The Mets broke the game open in the sixth. With the bases loaded thanks to a trio of walks, Dominguez dug back in with two retired. The right-handed swinger launched a 1-2 pitch into the auxiliary parking lot beyond the right-field wall for a grand slam. Dominguez's first home run of the season tripled St. Lucie's lead to 6-0.

Dominguez tacked on another run in the eighth on a run-scoring single to left before the Tortugas (0-2) broke up the shutout in the ninth.

1B Ruben Ibarra (1-4, R), DH Yerlin Confidan (1-3, R, BB, SO), and LF Justice Thompson (1-4, 2 SO) garnered consecutive singles to load the bases with one out. After a strikeout, SS Gus Steiger (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 SO) blasted a liner into the left-field corner for a two-base hit. A pair of runs scored to pull Daytona within 7-2, but a strikeout of the following hitter brought the game to a close.

Despite hurling 4.0 frames of one-run ball, Petty (4.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 3 SO) was saddled with his first defeat of the year. His counterpart, St. Lucie's RHP Mike Vasil (4.0 IP, H, BB, 6 SO) punched out six over 4.0 spotless innings, but did not last long enough to factor into the decision. LHP Daniel Juarez (2.0 IP, H, BB, 3 SO) whiffed three to collect the win for the Mets in relief.

RHP Julian Aguiar (NR) is scheduled to make his Tortugas' debut in the series finale. The Mets are expected to counter with their No. 11 prospect per MLB.com, 2021 second-round selection RHP Calvin Ziegler (NR).

