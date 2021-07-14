Mets Complete Doubleheader Sweep of Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets came from behind in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader to sweep the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets trailed 3-2 in the fifth inning of game 1 and won 6-3. They were down 2-1 in the sixth inning of game 2 and won 4-2.

In game 2, Matt O'Neill launched a three-run homer off of Luis Tena in the penultimate inning to put the Mets ahead.

Starting pitcher Junior Santos (3-3) had a quality outing. He held the Cardinals to two runs over 6.0 innings. Santos allowed seven hits and walked four, but he induced three ground ball double plays. The final double play came in the sixth inning when he kick saved a comebacker to shortstop Anthony Walters who started the twin killing to end the inning.

Luis Montas pitched scoreless seventh inning for his third save.

In game 1, the Mets rallied for four runs in the fifth inning for the comeback win. The first five batters reached base and the first four scored. Warren Saunders tied the game 3-3 with a RBI single that plated Nic Gaddis. Jose Peroza drew a bases loaded walk to force home the go-ahead run.

Branden Fryman added a sac fly and Jimmy Titus blooped a RBI single to pad the lead. All the runs in the inning were charged to reliever Will Guay (3-2), who did not record an out before being lifted.

The Cardinals went up 2-0 in the second inning and were poised to break the game wide open with the bases loaded and one out. However, Austin Faith relieved starter Luis Moreno and got a key strikeout and fly out to escape further damage.

Faith (3-3) pitched 2.2 innings of solid relief to get the win.

The Mets tied the game 2-2 with two runs in the third inning when Fryman scored on a wild pitch and Matt Dyer hit a sac fly to bring home Jaylen Palmer.

The Cardinals briefly took the lead again in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI hit by Masyn Winn.

Once the Mets scored four runs in the fifth to grab a 6-3 lead, relievers Colin Holderman and Reyson Santos shut the door on the Cardinals.

Holderman got three ground outs and pitched around a two-out double in the bottom of the fifth. Santos pitched a perfect sixth and seventh with four strikeouts to earn his fifth save.

Fryman went 2 for 3. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game. Saunders went 2 for 4.

The Mets (33-29) and Cardinals (23-38) will play a single nine-inning game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

