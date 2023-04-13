Mets Clobber Hammerheads 9-1 for First Win

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets notched their first win of the season in impressive fashion, blasting the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-1 on Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pitchers Layonel Ovalles and Douglas Orellana combined for all nine innings and limited the Hammerheads to three hits and one run. Ovalles pitched the first five innings to get the win. He allowed a solo home run to Cody Morissette in the first inning and just one single afterwards. Ovalles retired the last seven hitters he faced.

Orellana pitched the final four innings, facing just one batter over the minimum. He gave up one single, walked one and struck out four while earning the save.

The Mets offense produced nine runs on nine hits and 11 walks.

Jefrey De Los Santos tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the second inning.

Abraham Almonte, on MiLB rehab assignment, socked a solo home run off Jupiter starter Cade Gibson in the third inning to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Jacob Reimer worked a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning and Almonte later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Another bases loaded walk drawn by Jose Peroza in the sixth increased the Mets lead to 5-1. Reimer capped the inning with a two-run single for a 7-1 advantage.

Jett Williams crushed a RBI triple in the seventh to make it 8-1. Junior Tilien hit a long sac fly to plate Williams for the final run of the evening.

Williams went 2 for 4 with a triple, two walks and three runs scored. He reached base four consecutive times at one point.

Reimer went 1 for 4 with a single, walk and three RBI.

Vincent Perozo and Eduardo Salazar had two hits apiece.

The Mets (1-4) and Hammerheads (3-2) will play a doubleheader on Friday to make up for Wednesday's rainout. Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m.

