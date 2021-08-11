Mets Clip Blue Jays 1-0 in Rain-Shortened Doubleheader Game

DUNEDIN, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays 1-0 in a rain-shortened game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader at TD Ballpark.

Juan Uriarte caught two Blue Jays stealing in the fifth inning, including Steward Berroa to end the inning, to help preserve the 1-0 advantage. The tarp went on the field moments later and never came off due to inclement weather. With the game official the Mets were credited with the 1-0 victory.

Robert Colina, promoted from the FCL Mets on Monday, made his St. Lucie debut and pitched 5.0 innings to get the win. He limited the Jays to three singles and three walks while striking out five.

The Mets scored the only run in the second inning. Kevin Kendall singled and with two outs advanced to second on a wild pitch. JT Schwartz, in his professional debut (4th round pick from UCLA), grounded a ball to the right side of the infield that was booted by first baseman Harry Ray. Kendall was able to score on the error to put the Mets in the lead.

The Blue Jays only got one runner past first base. Josh Palacios singled in the first inning but was stranded by Colina at second base on a fly out.

Jose Martinez (left meniscus) continued his MLB rehab assignment for the Mets. He went 0 for 3 with two sharp lineouts and played five innings in right field.

The Mets (45-37) and Blue Jays (37-47) will shoot for another doubleheader at TD Ballpark on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.

