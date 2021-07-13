Mets, Cardinals Postponed on Tuesday

JUPITER, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with a 30 minute break in between games.

