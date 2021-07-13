NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Mets, Cardinals Postponed on Tuesday

July 13, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release


JUPITER, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to rain.

The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with a 30 minute break in between games.

Check out the St. Lucie Mets Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...

Low-A Southeast League Stories from July 13, 2021


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent St. Lucie Mets Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central