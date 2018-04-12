Mets Beat Tarpons 8-4 for Third Straight Win

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets extended their winning streak to three games with an 8-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday at First Data Field.

The Mets fell behind 4-2 in the third inning but scored the final six runs of the game. Anthony Dimino's ground ball in the fifth inning went between the legs of Tampa first baseman Brandon Wagner to score two runs to tie the game. Dash Winningham followed with a two-run single up the middle to put the Mets up 6-4.

Luis Carpio added a solo home run in the seventh and Winningham hit a RBI ground out in the eighth to make it 8-4.

Mets starter Josh Prevost was up-and-down early but he finished with a flurry by retiring the final seven batters he faced. Prevost pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs to get his first win since 2016.

Thomas McIlraith and Stephen Nogosek each pitched a scoreless inning. Matt Blackham finished off the game with two scoreless frames to earn his first save.

Leadoff hitter Jacob Zanon became the first Met with a three-hit game. He went 3 for 5 with a triple and three runs scored.

Winningham collected three RBI. Andres Gimenez went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run. Anthony Dimino slugged a solo home run, his first of the year.

The Mets set season highs in runs and hits (12).

The Mets (4-4) continue their home stand on Friday when they welcome the Dunedin Blue Jays to First Data Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

