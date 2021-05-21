Mets Beat Cardinals 8-4, Extend Winning Streak to 5 Games

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets came from behind to defeat the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-4 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five games.

After falling behind for the first time in the four-game series 3-1 in the second inning, the Mets brushed aside the uneven start and scored seven unanswered to take control.

Brandon McIlwain was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning to force in a run that cut the Mets deficit to 3-2. Jose Peroza then scored on a wild pitch from Yordy Richard to tie the game 3-3.

Warren Saunders put the Mets ahead for good in the fifth inning with a RBI single that plated Zach Ashford for a 4-3 lead. The Mets added three more in the inning. Saunders scored on a wild pitch, Cole Kleszcz bashed a run-scoring double and Shervyen Newton lifted a RBI sac fly to make it 7-3.

Saunders led off the sixth inning with a triple and scored on a wild pitch to put the Mets up 8-3.

That was plenty of offensive support for a dominant Mets bullpen. Drake Nightengale, Sammy Tavarez and Willy Taveras limited the Cardinals to one solo home run over five innings. The trio combined to retire 11 straight batters to end the game.

Tavarez made his season debut. He fired two perfect innings with four strikeouts. Tavares pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts.

Mets starter Joander Suarez overcame a rocky three-run second inning to keep the Mets within striking distance. He pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Saunders and Kleszcz collected two-hit games for St. Lucie. Catcher Francisco Alvarez drew three walks.

The Mets benefitted from sloppy Cardinals pitching. Cardinals pitchers walked seven batters, plunked five more and threw six wild pitches. A balk by starter Inohan Paniagua also forced home the Mets first run of the night.

The Mets (12-4) and Cardinals (5-11) meet for the fifth game of their series on Saturday. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.

