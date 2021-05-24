Mets Back Home at Clover Park for 6 Games vs. Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand against the Daytona Tortugas (Reds).

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) will start Tuesday's game for St. Lucie on rehab assignment. It will be Syndergaard's second rehab start for St. Lucie. He shut out Palm Beach over 4.0 innings last Wednesday.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. The games on Wednesday and Sunday start at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2115 or at the box office (opens on game days at 10 a.m.).

The highlights of the home stand are Dollar Night on Thursday, postgame fireworks on Saturday and Be A Hero Series Thursday-Saturday.

For the Be A Hero games, Mets players will wear special hero-themed jerseys that will be available to fans via auction on the LiveSource app (free to download). Proceeds from the auction benefit Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite hero costumes and several super heroes will be in attendance to pose for photos.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate.

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 12:10 p.m.

-Bonus Silver Sluggers Day: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dogs.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Be A Hero Night

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Be A Hero Night

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

-Be A Hero Night

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

