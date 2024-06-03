Mets Back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday vs. Daytona

June 3, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park from Tuesday-Sunday to face the Daytona Tortugas (Reds affiliate) for six games.

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Highlights of the home stand include Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday and Faith Night on Saturday with postgame fireworks.

Here is a full list of promotions for the fifth home stand of the season:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

- Faith Night: Join the Mets for a night of faith and worship to support 4Kids Treasure Coast. There will a postgame worship concert and testimonials from Mets players and coaches.

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

