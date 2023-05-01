Mets Back at Clover Park Tuesday for Series vs. Jupiter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a week-long home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins affiliate).

Tuesday-Saturday games begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.).

The highlights of the home stand are the ring ceremony Tuesday honoring the 2022 Florida State League champion Mets, Star Wars Night and Dollar Night on Thursday and Give Hope Night on Saturday followed by postgame fireworks.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate.

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Pregame ring ceremony celebrating the 2022 FSL championship team.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Star Wars Night: The Mets will wear special Mandalorian jerseys featuring Grogu! The jerseys will be autographed after the game and put up for auction on stluciemets.com/auction. Bids start at $75 and all proceeds go to Treasure Coast Night to Shine. The auction runs May 2-11. There will be appearances by Star Wars characters and other Star Wars related fun around the ballpark, including an opportunity to meet Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud Light draft at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Night: fans who bring two nonperishable food items will receive a free ticket to the game. Keep PSL Beautiful will have a booth in front of the stadium taking donations for the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

-Cinco de Mayo: Special themed items at the concession stands.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Give Hope Night: The Mets will wear jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Treasure Coast Hospice. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction from May 3-12.

-Postgame fireworks.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

