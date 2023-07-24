Mets Back at Clover Park on Tuesday for a Week vs. Bradenton

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday to host a six-game series against the Bradenton Marauders (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate).

Tuesday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday is Camp Day with a special 11 a.m. start time. Games Thursday, Friday and Saturday are slated for 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is at 12:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office.

Promotions for the home stand include Dollar Night on Thursday, Maddie's Fight Night on Saturday, postgame fireworks on Saturday and Sunday Brunch.

The following is a full list of happenings at Clover Park for this week's series vs. Clearwater:

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 11:00 a.m.

-Camp Day: Summer camps from around the Treasure Coast will fill Clover Park for a day of baseball and fun.

-BONUS Silver Sluggers Day: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 draft beer at the concession stand, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Safe at Home Domestic Violence Awareness Night: A portion of tickets purchased directly from SafeSpace will benefit the organization (email info@safespace.com). Raffle items and information on domestic violence awareness will be available at the SafeSpace concourse table.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Maddie's Fight Night: Maddie's Fight Foundation is dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of children with cancer and to supporting research for Osteosarcoma treatment. The Mets will wear special purple and gold jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the foundation. Fans are encouraged to wear purple and gold as well. Fans can bid on the jerseys at www.stluciemets.com/auction. To find out more about Maddie's story visit www.maddiesfight.org

-Postgame fireworks!

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $25 per person includes ticket ($15 boozy brunch optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys). Sunday's menu is a Mexican inspired build-your-own buffet with scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, Mexican chorizo, diced potatoes, pinto beans, grilled peppers and onions, assorted pastries and fresh fruit. Brunch package can be purchased at stluciemets.com.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

