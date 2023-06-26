Mets Back at Clover Park for Big Week of Fun, Fireworks

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return home to Clover Park from Wednesday-Monday for a six-game series vs. the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto affiliate).

Highlighting the home stand is Military Appreciation Weekend, which runs Thursday-Saturday. The home stand concludes with the Treasure Coast's best Independence Day fireworks show on Monday night.

As part of the Mets Military Appreciation Weekend, the Mets will wear special military-themed jerseys on Thursday and Saturday. Those game worn and autographed jerseys will be up for auction on www.stluciemets.com/auction. Bidding begins June 27 ends Tuesday, July 6. All proceeds go towards the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 556 Health and Welfare fund to help local veterans.

Games Wednesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's game is a 12:10 p.m. start time. Monday's big Independence Day fireworks game starts at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 3 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to buy July 3rd tickets in advance. July 3rd is reserved seating.

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation: All active duty military members and veterans can pick up a free ticket at the ticket office by showing their military ID. Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. for the dedication of a POW*MIA memorial chair in partnership with Rolling Thunder.

-Dollar Night: $1 draft beer at the concession stands, $2 Bud and Bud Light aluminum bottles (16 oz.), $2 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn. Kids run the bases after the game.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Military Appreciation Night 2: The Mets will honor Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $25 per person ($15 boozy brunch optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys). Brunch package can be purchased at stluciemets.com.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free popcorn.

Monday - 6:10 p.m.

-Independence Day fireworks extravaganza!

-The team will wear special Independence Day jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit Southeast Honor Flight. Fans can bid on the jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction.

-Chad Durick Charity Co-Ed Softball Game & Home Run Derby: Gates open at 12:00 p.m. for a charity softball game and a home run derby. The finals of the home run derby will take place after the postgame fireworks show.

