Metallica Drive-In Concert at Dell Diamond on Saturday

August 27, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





The Round Rock Express are excited to announce that Dell Diamond has been selected to host a showing of the Encore Drive-In Night Series featuring Metallica on Saturday, August 29. Fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's East and West lots to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their own vehicles. The show will be broadcast on 20-foot by 40-foot screens with audio available in each vehicle via FM radio.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.com/Encore-Metallica. Every ticket purchase, which admits one carload of up to six people, will include four digital downloads of Metallica's S&M2, the long awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years. Parking lots at Dell Diamond will open at 7:00 p.m. (VIP gates at 6:00 p.m.) with the show beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The show will be shot specially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band's Northern California headquarters and will subsequently be edited and mixed by Metallica's award-winning production team to the highest standards possible. The concert, the band's first show since the September 2019 S&M2 performances that opened Chase Center in San Francisco, will feature material from throughout their near four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience.

The Metallica show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters and sports venues across the country to provide world-class entertainment in a safe, creative way. Metallica will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set showing at hundreds of drive-in outdoor theaters and sports venues across the United States and Canada, complete with a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Please visit RRExpress.com for tickets and more details on the Metallica: Encore Drive-In Nights Concert.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 27, 2020

Metallica Drive-In Concert at Dell Diamond on Saturday - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.