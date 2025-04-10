Messi Y De Bruyne Juntos En Miami?: Esto Es MLS
April 10, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 10, 2025
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United - FC Cincinnati
- The CF Montréal Women's Program Starts Its 2025 Season in Ligue1 Québec - Club de Foot Montreal
- Whitecaps FC become the first team in MLS history to twice advance past a Liga MX opponent in Mexico - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Completes Thrilling Comeback against LAFC to Advance to Champions Cup Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals After 3-1 Loss to Inter Miami - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Completes Thrilling Comeback against LAFC to Advance to Champions Cup Semifinals
- Inter Miami CF Hosts LAFC for Decisive Second Leg in Champions Cup Quarterfinals
- Inter Miami CF Draws 1-1 against Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF Is Proud to Kick off 2025 Program for Its Special Olympics Unified Team Presented by Florida Blue
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Week Hosting Toronto FC this Sunday