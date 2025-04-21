Messi Takes the Pitch in Front of 60K in Cleveland #intermiami #soccer #leo
April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Academy Makes Noise at Generation adidas Cup and Easter International Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven on Loan from the San Jose Earthquakes - San Diego FC
- Daniel Salloi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 25 - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Notes Week of April 21, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Team of the Matchday Nod for Goal and Assist Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Cremaschi and Weigandt Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Andrew Privett Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9 - Charlotte FC
- Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - FC Cincinnati
- Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025 - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Makes Noise at Generation adidas Cup and Easter International Cup
- Cremaschi and Weigandt Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Cremaschi Bags Winner, Inter Miami CF Secures Clean Sheet in Road Win against Columbus Crew
- Inter Miami CF Acquires International Roster Slot from Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Gearing up for Visit to Columbus Crew this Saturday