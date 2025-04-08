Messi Sets Inter Miami Combined Goals & Assists Record!

April 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Lionel Messi surpassed Gonzalo Higuaín's goal contributions record - garnering 44 goal contributions in 29 regular-season matches, tallying 24 goals and 20 assists with @intermiamicf.

