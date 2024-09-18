Messi Postgame Interview After Scoring TWO Goals in Return from Injury!

September 18, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Messi post-match interview after scoring two goals in his return to play!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #intermiami #messi

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.