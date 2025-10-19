Messi MASTERCLASS Penalty Equalizes for Inter Miami!
Published on October 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from October 18, 2025
- Charlotte FC Takes Season Finale over Philadelphia Union - Philadelphia Union
- Seattle Bounces New York City FC on Decision Day - New York City FC
- New England Revolution Announce 2025 Team Award Winners - New England Revolution
- Revolution II Midfielder Gevork Diarbian Signed to Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes Face Austin FC at Paypal Park Tonight at 6 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Travels to New York City FC for a Decision Day Matchup on Saturday at Citi Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Visits Nashville FC for Decision Day 2025
- Inter Miami CF Select Ticketmaster as Official Ticket Provider for New Home at Miami Freedom Park
- Inter Miami CF Academy Product Daniel Pinter Shines with the USYMNT U-19s
- Inter Miami CF Academy Set to Participate in 2025 Legends Cup Miami
- Mateo Silvetti Scores Decisive Goal to Send Argentina to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final