Messi Makes History!! Back to Back MVP

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner led the league with 29g/19a in 28 matches, surpassing the 20g/16a he produced during his 2024 MVP-winning campaign.

Messi's 48 regular-season goal contributions were the second most in MLS history, one behind Carlos Vela's record set with LAFC in 2019.

The Argentine legend also set an MLS record with at least three goal contributions in nine consecutive matches and 10 multi-goal goals in a single season. He became the first player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions multiple times (2024, '25).

In the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Messi set a league record with 15 goal contributions (6g/9a). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was named MLS Cup 2025 MVP presented by Audi as Inter Miami captured their first MLS Cup title, a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.







